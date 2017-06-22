Ishikawa governor backpedals on comment that North Koreans should be starved to death

Ishikawa Gov. Masanori Tanimoto on Thursday retracted a remark he made Wednesday calling for cutting off food supplies to North Korea to starve its people.

“We must drive the people of North Korea to starve to death by cutting off food (supplies),” Tanimoto said Wednesday, according to people who were in a meeting with the governor in the city of Kanazawa.

He made the remark when asked by a mayor from the prefecture at a gathering about North Korea possibly targeting a nuclear power plant on the Sea of Japan coast with a missile, according to a participant.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s meeting, Tanimoto denounced North Korea for repeatedly test-firing ballistic missiles, one of which fell into the sea off the coast of Ishikawa.

“It’s meaningless unless we impose the kind of sanctions that would make the (North Korean) people feel pain,” he said.

He added that it is necessary to “make them understand that their leader is wrong.”

When asked whether his comment was appropriate, Tanimoto said: “I need to make radical remarks” on the issue.

But on Thursday, Tanimoto backpedaled, stressing the importance of “respecting human life.” He maintained, however, that sanctions imposed on North Korea must be “effective.”

“We need to help create a situation where the regime would collapse from within even though such a situation may impact the people of North Korea,” he said.