After deadly London tower fire, local council chief resigns

The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain’s worst blaze since World War II has resigned.

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea council, said he was forced out by Prime Minister Theresa May’s government after the blaze at the 24-story Grenfell Tower.

Holgate said in a statement that Communities Minister Sajid Javid had required the leader of the council, Nicholas Paget-Brown, to seek his resignation.

“Despite my wish to have continued, in very challenging circumstances, to lead on the executive responsibilities of the council, I have decided that it is better to step down from my role, once an appropriate successor has been appointed,” Holgate said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May apologized for the official response to the fire, saying it was “not good enough.”

“That was a failure of the state, local and national, to help people when they needed it most. As prime minister I apologize for that failure,” she told parliament.

May came under severe criticism for failing to meet survivors of the blaze on her first visit to the scene.

Survivors also complained about a lack of coordination in the official response.

The government on Wednesday announced that 68 flats had been bought for survivors in an upmarket housing development on plush Kensington High Street.

The government has promised to find housing for all the survivors either in their local borough or in neighboring ones.

“The residents of Grenfell Tower have been through some of the most harrowing and traumatic experiences imaginable and it is our duty to support them,” Javid said.

“Our priority is to get everyone who has lost their home permanently re-housed locally as soon as possible, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives,” he said.