Japan’s school manuals add teachings on Constitution revision, SDF role, disputed islets, North abductions

The education ministry released manuals on Wednesday for new national curriculum guidelines, introducing updates on teaching the legal process for constitutional revisions, the role of Self-Defense Forces, the abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, and the inherent parts of Japan’s territory to include the Senkaku Islands and Takeshima.

The manual for new curriculum guidelines for junior high schools for the first time to have recommends that teachers educate students on procedures for constitutional revisions, while the manual for elementary schools stipulates for the first time that students learn the role of the SDF.

The manuals were drawn up to complement the new curriculum guidelines, set to be introduced in stages starting in fiscal 2020. The country’s curriculum guidelines are revised roughly every 10 years.

The steps that need to be taken to change Japan’s constitutional law are already explained in the seven social study textbooks currently used in junior high schools.

Given recent changes, including the 2010 entry into force of the national referendum law that outlines steps for making revisions to the Constitution, the manual for junior high school social studies said it is necessary to make students understand that concrete procedures for a referendum on constitutional changes are determined by law.

For social studies in elementary schools, the manual requires teaching that the mission of the SDF is to protect the nation’s peace and security. This is in line with the new guidelines asking students to learn the SDF’s role in fighting natural disasters.

Under the new curriculum guidelines, social studies in elementary and junior high schools will also explain that the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and Takeshima in the Sea of Japan are an inherent part of Japanese territory. Russian-held islands off Hokkaido, called the Northern Territories, are already taught in this way.

In line with this guidance, the social studies manual for junior high schools seeks to ensure students gain an understanding of incidents that have occurred in relation to the islands, including seizures of vessels as well as injuries and deaths of crew members.

The social studies manuals for elementary and junior high schools also referred for the first time to North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals.

In Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry lodged a protest the same day over the guidelines’ description of Takeshima, a pair of rocky islets in the Sea of Japan called Dokdo in South Korea.

“We strongly protest and urge (Japan) to immediately retract its unjustified claim over Dokdo, which an integral part of our territory,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement criticized the revised curriculum guidelines for “imparting a wrong perception of territory into Japan’s growing future generation.”

South Korea and Japan have contested ownership of the islets since the early 1950s. The two islets and small reefs around them have a combined area of just 0.21 sq. km and are situated roughly equidistant from the Korean Peninsula and Japan’s main island of Honshu.

South Korea has stationed security personnel there and constructed lodgings, a monitoring facility, a lighthouse, and port and docking facilities.