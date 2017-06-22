Power outage keeps shinkansen services suspended

Shinkansen services connecting western and southwestern Japan were suspended Wednesday evening due to a power outage, railways said.

The outage at around 7:55 p.m. has led at least 10 bullet train services on the inbound line from Hakata to Kyoto and the outbound line from Kyoto to Shin-Kobe to be canceled.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and West Japan Railway Co. said there have also been delays in other train operations outside those sections.

The power failure occurred between Kyoto and Shin-Kobe stations on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines. According to JR Tokai, workers are trying to fix a disconnected overhead power line on the outbound line in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture.

“It will take a considerable amount of time before operations resume,” the company said.

The two railways are investigating the extent to which passengers have been affected.

As of 10 p.m., six outbound train services between Kyoto and Shin-Osaka were stalled.