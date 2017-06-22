Western Digital’s suit now seen as biggest hurdle for Toshiba sale of chip unit

After Toshiba Corp. on Wednesday picked a Japan-U.S.-South Korea consortium as a preferred bidder for its flash memory unit, a lawsuit filed by Western Digital Corp. of the United States, Toshiba’s chip business partner, appears to be the biggest hurdle that needs to be cleared before the sale.

Following the decision by the Toshiba board, Western Digital issued a statement criticizing Toshiba for ignoring its “consent rights” under their partnership.

The hard disk drive maker vowed to continue its legal battle to block Toshiba’s sale of the unit, Toshiba Memory Corp., to a third party, saying, “We remain confident in … our legal position.”

Western Digital filed the lawsuit with a California court last week. Depending on a provisional ruling by the U.S. court, expected to be issued as early as next month, Toshiba’s negotiations on the unit sale could be stalled, informed sources said.

In the lawsuit, the court is set to hold a hearing on July 14, according to Western Digital’s statement.

Toshiba needs to complete the sale for resolving its negative net worth caused by huge losses from its U.S. nuclear energy business.

The ailing Japanese electronics and machinery maker had a negative net worth of ¥540 billion at the fiscal 2016 end on March 31. The company would likely be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange if it remains in a net debt status for two successive years.

The Japan-U.S.-South Korea consortium, which has offered to buy Toshiba Memory for ¥2 trillion, was formed under the initiative of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Government-backed investment fund Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, the state-affiliated Development Bank of Japan, and private-sector financial and nonfinancial firms are likely to shoulder more than 50 percent of the acquisition costs.

U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital may put up about ¥850 billion, with nearly half of the amount possibly to be financed with loans from major South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc., informed sources said.

SK Hynix is joining the consortium through the loans, instead of investment, to help make it easier for the group to pass antitrust authorities’ screenings on its possible Toshiba Memory acquisition, the sources said.

Meanwhile, main creditor banks for Toshiba, including Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., are expected to shortly provide it with some ¥30 billion from a credit line of ¥680 billion set for the company to help it cover operating costs, following the Toshiba board’s selection of the consortium as a preferred bidder, according to people familiar with the situation.

Toshiba is calling on the creditor banks to increase the credit line. But the banks are expected to carefully examine the request while closely watching the situation as uncertainties linger, such as the course of the lawsuit filed by Western Digital.