Revised draft nuke ban treaty retains reference to hibakusha

A revised preamble of a draft treaty to ban nuclear weapons retains a reference to victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, according to a copy of the document.

Elayne Whyte Gomez, Costa Rican ambassador to Geneva, circulated it to participants in ongoing U.N. negotiations in New York on the world’s first nuclear arms ban treaty in her capacity as their president.

Japanese atomic bomb survivors, known as hibakusha, are actively taking part in the talks, though Tokyo is not involved as it relies on U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection.

The participants have expressed hope that agreement will be reached on a final text of a pact by the end of the session on July 7.