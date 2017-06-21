German teenagers shoot at Thai king with rubber pellets

Thailand’s king was targeted by two teenagers firing rubber pellets while he was cycling in southern Germany’s Bavaria, prosecutors told AFP on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that on June 10 at around 11 p.m., two young boys aged 13 and 14 fired rubber pellets with a toy that we call an airsoft gun at a group of cyclists” including the king of Thailand, said Thomas Steinkraus-Koch, a spokesman of the prosecution service in the town of Landshut.

He was unable to say if King Maha Vajiralongkorn was actually hit by one of the rubber pellets.

But the spokesman added that the king’s aides had already informed the prosecution service that he did not wish to press charges.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended the throne following the October death of his father, owns several properties in Bavaria.