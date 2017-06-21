Dollar slips below ¥111.50 in Tokyo on falling crude oil prices

The dollar slipped below ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, dragged down by a plunge in crude oil prices.

The dollar fell close to ¥111 in late hours due to lower European stock prices and a decline in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.13-14, down from ¥111.65-65 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1131-1131, down from $1.1161-1162, and at ¥123.70-72, down from ¥124.62-62.

Dollar purchases were held in check due to a growing view that the United States will face difficulty raising interest rates further as falling prices for oil and other commodities are expected to keep inflation low, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The dollar was weighed down by lower crude oil prices but it is likely to remain around ¥111 for the time being without major negative factors that lead to active dollar selling, an official of a major Japanese bank said.

The dollar briefly rose above ¥111.40 in midmorning trading when Japanese stocks cut some of their initial losses.

A foreign exchange broker said that the dollar mostly moved in line with movements of stock prices and remained directionless amid a lack of fresh market-moving factors.