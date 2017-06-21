Tokyo Stocks snap three-day winning streak on profit-taking

Stocks snapped their three-session winning streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, weighed down by profit-taking.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 91.62 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 20,138.79. On Tuesday, the key market gauge advanced 162.66 points, hitting its highest closing level since Aug. 18, 2015.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 5.69 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,611.56, after gaining 11.18 points the previous day.

Stocks came under pressure from selling to lock in profits after the Nikkei average jumped nearly 400 points in the three sessions through Tuesday, brokers said.

Investor sentiment was battered by a halt to the yen’s depreciation, they said.

“It is natural for the market to come under profit-taking” after its recent advance, said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Selling outpaced buying following a fall in U.S. equities on Tuesday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Active purchases were held in check amid a dearth of major trading incentives, while the Tokyo market’s downside “was underpinned by buying on dips,” the official said.

Otsuka said that players hunted small-cap issues actively.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,330 to 589 in the TSE’s first section, while 101 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped modestly to 1.63 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.84 billion shares.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings and brokerage firms Nomura and Daiwa met with selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York trading on Tuesday.

Oil companies Japex, Inpex, Cosmo Energy Holdings and JXTG Holdings were downbeat on lower crude oil prices.

Other major losers included ad agency Dentsu and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing, Nippon Electric Glass and medical equipment maker Nipro attracted purchases.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 90 points to finish at 20,110.