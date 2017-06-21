Sharp plans production lines for large OLED panels

Sharp Corp. plans to develop large organic electroluminescence display panels — a thin, bendable light-emitting technology — for television sets

The electronics firm plans to spend about ¥57.4 billion to build production lines for OLEDs at its plants in the city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, and in the town of Taki, Mie Prefecture.

The new production lines are expected to go into operation in April-June next year.

The company plans to mass-produce small and medium-size OLEDs for laptops and smartphones at the plants. At the Sakai plant, it plans to promote the development of large displays for TVs.

Sharp, which is majority-owned by Taiwanese electronics assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will continue the development of 8K ultrahigh-definition liquid crystal display TVs as well.