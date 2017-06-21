Expansion of space industry market size to ¥1.7 trillion eyed for early 2030s

The government is looking to double the market size in the space industry to ¥1.74 trillion in the early 2030s using information and communication technology, sources said.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry will include the target in a comprehensive strategy for promoting information and communication technology use in the space industry, to be compiled in July, the sources said.

In 2014, the size of the market stood at about ¥800 billion, with most of the demand coming from the public sector.

The strategy is expected to call on the private sector to take the initiative to develop internet of things and other services that can be provided to aircraft, ships and sparsely populated regions, taking advantage of high-speed satellite communications with large data capacity.

The ministry hopes that the strategy will help the market grow at an annual pace of about 5 percent and double from the current level in the early 2030s. The market will reach ¥2.7 trillion if it expands 7.9 percent annually, according to the ministry.