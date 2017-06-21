Japan set to revise up economic assessment after cautious six months

The government is set to revise up its basic assessment of Japan’s economy for the first time in six months in an upcoming monthly report, sources said Wednesday.

The revision will reflect solid personal spending, the sources said.

In its May report, the government said that the economy “is on a moderate recovery,” while referring to “delayed improvement” in some sectors.

As personal consumption has been picking up, the government is seen removing the phrase, “delayed improvement,” from its basic economic assessment in the June report.

Economic and fiscal policy minister Nobuteru Ishihara is scheduled to submit the June report at a meeting of relevant ministers on Thursday.

The synthetic consumption index, a gauge used by the Cabinet Office to track personal spending trends, stood at 105.5 in April, the highest level since April 2014, when Japan raised its consumption tax to 8 percent from 5 percent.

In the June report, the government is expected to paint a brighter picture of personal expenditures, the sources said.