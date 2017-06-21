Farm minister to use Europe visit next week to pave way for Japan-EU trade deal

Farm minister Yuji Yamamoto plans to visit Europe next week for talks with the European Union’s agriculture commissioner, Phil Hogan, to discuss the Japan-EU free trade deal, a source said Wednesday.

The two sides are aiming to reach a broad agreement on the deal early next month when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Germany for a Group of 20 summit, separate sources have said.

Yamamoto is hoping to use the visit to narrow differences on agriculture issues, a major sticking point in the negotiations, which were launched in 2013.

The 28-member bloc is urging Japan to cut tariffs on cheese, pasta, wine and lumber from the EU, while Tokyo is requesting the elimination of a 10 percent tariff on Japanese automobiles, as well as a host of other issues.

Chief negotiators from both sides are currently discussing the deal in Tokyo, but remain apart on a number of issues, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday.

Japan is the EU’s second-biggest trading partner in Asia after China. The bloc and Japan together account for more than a third of the world’s gross domestic product, according to the European Union.