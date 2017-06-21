Japanese bureaucrats’ blunt, bold policy proposals set social media on fire

In a rarity for government documents, a set of policy recommendations compiled by current vice industry minister Ikuro Sugawara and his colleagues when they were in their 20s and 30s has set social media in Japan alight.

The proposals cover a wide range of challenges the country is facing including social security, education and the work habits of the elderly.

The document — which contains unusually strong language for material compiled by a government agency — has been downloaded a staggering 1.2 million times since it was released online last month.

“We need to create a society where the elderly support society rather than being supported by it,” the document says about the country’s aging population. “We can’t just stand there, watching the called strikes anymore.”

The document adds: “Everyone avoids facing up to essential challenges,” thinking that carrying out bold reform measures is too tough because of a political situation where elderly people account for large chunk of voters.

While government policy proposals occasionally make headlines, the document by Sugawara and his colleagues went viral after young researchers and bureaucrats-turned-pundits posted it on social media.

“It has spread in a way that has never happened before, and it’s a nice surprise,” Sugawara said, adding that he hopes to offer up future policy proposals via similar methods.