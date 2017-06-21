Ex-SMAP member Kimura rear-ends motorcycle in Tokyo; no injuries reported

Takuya Kimura, a former member of the iconic boy band SMAP, caused a pileup in a Tokyo suburb after rear-ending a motorcycle in an accident where no injuries were reported, local police said.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a car Kimura was driving bumped into the motorcycle waiting at a traffic light in Chofu, causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle in front of it, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Chofu Police Station.

Kimura, 44, allegedly said that he was lost in thought at the time of the accident, investigative sources said.

In a statement, Johnny & Associates, Kimura’s management agency, apologized for causing trouble while noting that he called the police immediately after the accident and followed the instructions given by an officer.

Five-member band SMAP was disbanded at the end of last year and three former members, excluding Kimura and Masahiro Nakai, decided to leave the agency in September.