Fishery businesses concerned about future of Tsukiji market site after vague comments by Koike

Fishery wholesalers voiced concerns about the future of the Tsukiji market on Tuesday, saying Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s plan is unclear about redeveloping the current fish market site after the market is moved to a designated relocation site in the nearby Toyosu area.

“Only a broad plan has been revealed without specifics. I am worried because I can’t grasp what the governor thinks about the future of the Tsukiji market,” Hiroyasu Ito, head of the association of fisheries wholesalers in Tokyo, told a press conference.

He also said it is hard to understand the governor’s idea to let the two sites have market functions, noting that “two markets cannot work in parallel.”

“A market works when all wholesalers and intermediate wholesalers come together in one place,” he said.

The governor’s announcement came after she put on hold last August the relocation to the Toyosu site, initially scheduled for last November, amid soil and air pollution concerns at the new site, which was previously used as a gas production plant.

At a separate press conference, Koike did not specify when the relocation will be conducted or the additional costs for the new plan, merely announcing a “basic policy.”

Mikio Izumi, head of a group comprising the fruit and vegetable industries, called on the governor to show “concrete measures to prevent reputational damage, including a declaration of safety” for the new market.

Izumi also called on the metropolitan government to act in a way to prevent the fruit and vegetable industries from being divided by the plan.

Yutaka Hayama, head of Wholesales Co-Operative of Tokyo Fish Market, with the largest number of members at the Tsukiji market, said he could not decide on the group’s position because the governor’s plan came out of the blue.

The current market is also one of the top tourist destinations in Tokyo, attracting as many as 42,000 visitors a day. The move would greatly impact not only the market as a place to visit but also as a world-class hub for fish supply, according to Ted Bestor, professor of social anthropology at Harvard University and author of “Tsukiji: The Fish Market at the Center of the World.”

“You can’t duplicate something of that magnitude,” Bestor said in an interview in Tokyo. “The Tokyo government may have destroyed a brand name of enormous value.”

About 1,628 tons (3.6 million pounds) of seafood worth about ¥1.6 billion pass through the market on a typical day, according to a government pamphlet. Tsukiji handles about 480 types of seafood and 270 types of produce. Yet the number of stalls has already been declining and Toyosu’s inconvenient location may prompt some wholesalers to close their doors rather than move there, according to Bestor.