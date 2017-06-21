LDP to weigh Abe-proposed new Article 9 clause justifying existence of SDF

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party confirmed at a meeting on Tuesday that it will promote a full-fledged study on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal to add a new provision in the pacifist Article 9 of the Cconstitution to give a rationale for the existence of the Self-Defense Forces.

At the meeting of the LDP’s Headquarters for the Promotion of Revision to the Constitution, former Justice Minister Okiharu Yasuoka, head of the panel, called for deliberations on the matter.

“I want you to discuss clarifying the existence of the SDF in Article 9 without changing the government’s interpretation of the article,” Yasuoka said.

Yasuoka and other key members of the panel are apparently having in mind the idea of adding a new clause to Article 9 while keeping its current two clauses intact.

The first clause of Article 9 states that the Japanese people “forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.” The second clause stipulates that Japan will never have “land, sea and air forces, as well as other war potential.”

Meanwhile, former regional revitalization minister Shigeru Ishiba raised objections to the Abe proposal, which he claims is inconsistent with the party’s draft of constitutional revisions released in 2012. The LDP draft called on Japan to have a military for national defense through a revision of Article 9.

Based on Ishiba’s request, executives of the LDP panel decided to create an opportunity for Abe, also president of the LDP, to clarify his thoughts about constitutional amendments before all lawmakers of the party.