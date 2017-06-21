Man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ sets off small explosion at Brussels train station, is shot by soldiers

Soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the city prosecutor’s office said.

It appeared no one else was injured and the damage was limited, Ine Van Wymersch told VRT network. It was not clear if the suspect survived.

National newspaper La Libre Belgique quoted the Brussels prosecutor’s office as saying the suspect was wearing a backpack and an explosive belt. Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station.

Brussels police said via Twitter that there was “an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control.”

They asked the public to follow police instructions.

The station is one of the busiest in the nation and soldiers could be seen patrolling there after the explosion. It was evacuated along with the Belgian capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site about 200 meters (656 feet) away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport in March 2016.

A Reuters correspondent at the scene a little over an hour after the incident — in which the man detonated a small explosion — said the area was quiet, with police manning a cordon and a few bystanders calmly watching security forces at work.

Local media quoted officials offering somewhat differing accounts of what happened. A police spokesman said it was still unclear if the suspect had died, after other officials had described him as having been killed.

A public prosecutor, quoted by DH newspaper, said they were investigating whether it was a terrorist incident in a city that has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell launched an attack that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015 and four months later killed 32 people in their home city.

“An individual carrying a rucksack and an explosive belt in Central Station has been shot dead,” DH quoted the prosecutor as saying. “He seems to have set off his device when the soldiers started paying attention to him.”

Combat troops have been a fixture of major public buildings in Brussels since the Paris attacks.

The station and adjacent historic downtown area, including the baroque Grand Place city square, had been packed with tourists and locals on a hot summer evening before they were evacuated.

Het Laatste Nieuws tabloid newspaper quoted what it said were witnesses saying a man shouted “Allahu Akbar” in Arabic before a small explosion. Soldiers ran toward the spot, saw wires protruding from the man’s clothes, and shot him. That account could not be independently confirmed.

VRT public television said there had been a bomb on a luggage trolley, but cited no source.

The police spokesman said: “There was an incident at Central Station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralized by the soldiers that were on the scene.

“At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and everything is under control.”

Prime Minister Charles Michel and the interior minister were in the national crisis center monitoring developments.

The incident took place around 1900 GMT, causing the city’s Gare Centrale to be evacuated. The nearby Grand Place, a major tourist destination, was also evacuated.

“I went down the mezzanine level, someone was shouting. Then he cried ‘Allahu Akbar’ and he blew up a trolley,” Nicolas Van Herrewegen, a railway sorting agent, told reporters.

“I was behind a wall when it exploded. I went down and alerted my colleagues to evacuate everyone. He (the suspect) was still around but after that we didn’t see him.”

Van Herrewegen added: “It wasn’t exactly a big explosion but the impact was pretty big. People were running away.”

He described the suspect as well-built and tanned with short hair, wearing a white shirt and jeans.

“I saw that he had something on him because I could see wires emerging, so it may have been a suicide vest,” the witness said.

About an hour after the events, the situation was “under control,” the federal crisis center said in a tweet.

“People are running everywhere,” a witness told RTL news as soon as the incident occurred.

“Panic in the Gare Centrale. Shots heard,” another witness told the broadcaster.

Firemen were called to the scene after the report of the small explosion, RTBF broadcaster reported.

The incident in Belgium comes a day after a man mowed down Muslims near a mosque in London, and a radical Islamist on a terror watch-list rammed a car laden with weapons and gas into a police vehicle in Paris.

Brussels has been on high alert since Islamic State suicide bombers struck the city’s airport and metro in March 2016, killing 32 people and injuring hundreds more.

The Islamic State group claimed the attacks, which were carried out by the same jihadist cell behind the November 2016 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

Soldiers have been deployed at railway stations, government buildings and European Union institutions in Brussels since the aftermath of the Paris attacks when a link to Belgium was first established.

Belgium suffered a further shock last August when a machete-wielding man shouting “Allahu akbar” attacked two policewomen in the industrial town of Charleroi, before being shot dead.

The country’s law enforcement agencies and intelligence services came under intense scrutiny after the attacks for apparently missing a series of leads after the Paris attacks that could have led to the Brussels bombers.