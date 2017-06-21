Strong quake hits Oita Prefecture; no tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake hit southwestern Japan late Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

The 11:27 p.m. temblor, which registered magnitude 5, originated around 40 kilometers underground in Bungo Channel running between Kyushu and Shikoku islands. It registered an upper 5 in part of Oita on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, and 4 in other parts of Oita and some areas in Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures

There are no abnormalities reported at the Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture, the Sendai plant in Kagoshima Prefecture and the Genkai plant in Saga, the plants’ operators said.