Dollar rises above ¥111.50 in Tokyo

The dollar advanced above ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Tuesday as hawkish comments by William Dudley, president of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of New York, fueled expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.65-65, up from ¥111.10-10 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1161-1162, down from $1.1194-1194, and at ¥124.62-62, up from ¥124.37-38.

The dollar climbed above ¥111.70 in early trading and again in late trading after Dudley on Monday showed confidence in the U.S. economy’s outlook.

The greenback fell to around ¥111.50 briefly as Japanese stocks gave up some of their earlier gains.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that the dollar’s topside was heavy as there was no fresh incentive that could send the greenback to ¥112.

But the dollar has been on a firm note in recent sessions amid expectations for further interest rate increases in the United States and solid stock prices.

An official at a Japanese bank said that if other Fed policymakers also present bullish views on the U.S. inflation outlook, the dollar could rise above ¥112.20.