Line indoor adventure park to make global debut in Bangkok

The world’s first indoor adventure park featuring “friends” characters created for Line Corp.’s immensely popular messaging app will open later this year in Bangkok.

Line Village Bangkok says it will open a Line Village merchandise store Friday before fully opening its doors in the capital’s Siam Square at a cost of 500 million baht ($14.7 million).

The adventure park will showcase the houses of Line’s sticker characters — Brown, Cony, Moon, James, Boss and Choco — as well as photo shoot spots and digital games.

It anticipates 12 million visitors a year. Ticket prices will be around 800 baht.

Kampanart Wonghongkul, chief executive officer of Fire Dragon International Co., says his Thai firm has been granted a license by Line Friends Corp., a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based messaging app company, to run the amusement facility. He expressed hope that Line Village will become a new tourist attraction in Bangkok.

According to Line Thailand, the Southeast Asian country is its second-largest market after Japan, as more than 94 percent of Thais using mobile internet are Line users.