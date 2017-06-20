Koike announces Tsukiji fish market’s relocation, with possible return in five years

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Tuesday that the metropolitan government will relocate the famous Tsukiji fish market as planned but redevelop the original site in the future.

Koike said at a news conference that the metro government will return the market in some form to its current site in Tsukiji, making its move to the nearby waterfront area of Toyosu, in Koto Ward, a temporary relocation.

Koike also said the metro government will aim to redevelop the Tsukiji market area in the five years after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after months of wrangling over a relocation project that was put on hold last year amid lingering soil and air pollution concerns at the new site, as well as swelling costs.

The Tsukiji wholesale market, known for its daily fish auctions, was originally scheduled to be moved to a newly built site in Toyosu last November. But Koike, who became governor in August, put the brakes on the project.

Koike’s decision comes just days before official campaigning begins on Friday for the closely-watched Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, slated for July 2, in which the market issue is expected to be a major focal point.

Koike, who heads the Tomin First no Kai party (Tokyoites First), is seeking to secure a majority in the 127-seat assembly through an alliance with Komeito and other political forces.

Earlier this month, a metro government-appointed task force proposed in its report a plan to use both sites by building a theme park featuring food in Tsukiji, while making the Toyosu facility a distribution center. After receiving the report, Koike stressed the necessity to make the most of the name recognition of the aging Tsukiji market, first established in 1935.

The Tokyo market’s transfer gained public attention after it was revealed in September last year that key buildings at the relocation site had been built on hollow concrete chambers, instead of on a thick layer of clean soil. A metro government-appointed expert panel on pollution had recommended the layer of clean soil to protect against possible toxic residues.

Earlier this year, toxic chemicals, including carcinogenic benzene at up to 100 times the government-set limit, were detected there, raising further concerns about contamination and making it harder for Koike to finalize a decision.

A separate pollution expert panel on June 11 recommended fresh countermeasures, including placing special sheets under the buildings and concrete to prevent toxic chemicals from leeching into the market area.

In 2001, the metropolitan government, under then Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, decided to relocate the Tsukiji market because the facility had become old and cramped.