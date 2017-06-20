Top U.S. Navy commander in Japan over destroyer crash

The U.S. Navy’s top commander visited Japan Tuesday to meet with the grieving families of seven sailors killed in a weekend accident, as investigators continue their probe into the cause of the collision with a cargo ship.

Adm. John Richardson arrived at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka to meet with bereaved families and officers who served on the USS Fitzgerald, said Cmdr. Ron Flanders, spokesman for U.S. Naval Forces in Japan.

“It’s an intimate meeting, very solemn grieving with families so we’re not even taking photos,” he said.

The navy destroyer was badly damaged in the collision with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off the Japanese coast early Saturday.

The bodies of the U.S. sailors were found in flooded sleeping berths a day after the accident which tore a huge gash in the side of the warship.

Japanese investigators have been interviewing the Filipino crew of the Japanese-operated ACX Crystal, and hope to directly hear accounts of crew members of the Aegis-equipped USS Fitzgerald.

The United States has primary jurisdiction in investigating accidents involving its military.

“Our probe is still under way, and we are discussing” with the U.S. authorities over interviews with American sailors, a Japan Coast Guard official said Tuesday.

They were also investigating why the cargo ship took nearly an hour before reporting the collision.

Originally, the Japan Coast Guard believed the crash occurred at 2:20 am on Saturday. Crew members later told Japanese investigators that the incident happened at 1:30 am.

Japanese officials are also analyzing why the 222-meter (730-foot) ACX Crystal made a 180 degree turn at about 2:00 am, and made another turn after it reported the accident at about 2:20 am, as shown in data from the Marine Traffic website.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the sharp turn.

“As to the chronological order of what happened and other details we are still investigating,” the Japan Coast Guard spokesman said, declining to elaborate.

Adding to the confusion, a U.S. Navy official said it is sticking with the 2:20 a.m. timing for the crash that he said had been reported by the Fitzgerald.

Asked about the earlier time cited by the Japan Coast Guard, Cmdr. Flanders said, “That is not our understanding.” He said any differences would have to be clarified in the investigation.

Nanami Meguro, a spokeswoman for NYK Line, the ship’s operator, agreed with the earlier timing.

Meguro said the ship was “operating as usual” until the collision at 1:30 a.m., as shown on a ship tracking service that the company uses. She said the ship reported to the coast guard at 2:25 a.m., but she could not provide details about what the ship was doing for nearly an hour.

“Because it was in an emergency, the crew members may not have been able to place a call,” she said.

Coast guard officials are investigating the case as possible professional negligence, but no criminal charges have been filed so far.

Richardson was also planning to meet with Marine Self-Defence Force and Japan Coast Guard officials to express his appreciation for assisting in search efforts, Kyodo News reported.