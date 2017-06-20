Iraqi forces tell Islamic State ranks ‘surrender or die’ as fighting goes house-to-house in Mosul’s Old City

Iraqi forces pushed deeper into Mosul’s Old City on Monday after launching a final assault on the Islamic State group, warning civilians to stay inside and telling jihadis to “surrender or die.

Iraqi forces launched the operation Sunday to retake the district, the last part of Iraq’s second city still held by IS after a months-long offensive.

Commanders say the jihadis are putting up fierce resistance and there are fears for more than 100,000 civilians believed to be trapped in the maze of narrow streets.

Staff Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi, a top commander in Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), told AFP that heavy fighting had resumed at dawn on Monday.

“We pushed deeper into the Old City and took control of new areas in the Faruq neighborhood,” he said.

The various Iraqi forces pushing into the Old City made modest gains, as IS fighters rained mortar fire on their positions and offered stiff resistance.

“Penetrating was very difficult. Today the fighting is face to face,” Saadi said.

The push into Mosul’s historic heart on the west bank of the Tigris River marks the culmination of a campaign launched in October by Iraqi forces to retake the last major IS urban stronghold in the country.

The U.S.-led coalition battling IS in Iraq and neighboring Syria has backed the offensive, including with months of airstrikes.

The loss of Mosul would mark the effective end of the Iraqi portion of the cross-border “caliphate” that IS declared in summer 2014 after seizing swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Sheltering from relentless fire and explosions near a sniper position on the edge of the Old City, CTS Capt. Ahmed Jassem described a bitter fight.

“We can’t bring our vehicles into these narrow streets. It means they can’t use as many car bombs either, but they use motorcycle bombs and even IEDs mounted on remote-controlled toy cars,” he said.

Iraqi forces stationed Humvees by the Grand Mosque on the retaken east side of Mosul, facing the Old City and mounted with speakers.

The loudspeakers blared messages to IS fighters, telling them: “You have only this choice: surrender or die.

Late on Sunday, Iraqi forces dropped nearly 500,000 leaflets over the city, warning that they had “started attacking from all directions.

The leaflets urge civilians to “stay away from open places and … exploit any opportunity that arises during the fighting” to escape.

The United Nations has said IS may be holding more than 100,000 civilians as human shields in the Old City.

On Monday, the French national broadcaster France Televisions and Reporters Without Borders said three French journalists were wounded in a landmine blast in Mosul and their Iraqi fixer was killed.

“I am fine but I am terribly sad for Bakhtiyar (Addad),” one of those wounded, freelance journalist Samuel Forey, said of the Iraqi victim.

The other two French journalists wounded, identified as Veronique Rober and Stephane Villeneuve, were prepared a documentary on the battle for Mosul for public channel France 2.

Only a few hundred yards from the heaviest fighting, small groups of civilians gathered, sheltering from the scorching sun more than from mortar rounds falling into the neighborhood.

“We moved to a camp in Hammam al-Alil when the neighborhood was liberated, but homes were being looted so we came back to protect our property,” said Nabil Hamed Khattab, a 56-year old who did not flinch when a mortar round came crashing down a few blocks away.

Commanders have said the fighting is expected to be very difficult and could last weeks.

Surrounded by Iraqi forces on three sides and blocked on the other by the Tigris that runs through Mosul, the jihadis are cornered.

Iraqi forces launched a vast operation to retake Mosul eight months ago, seizing the city’s eastern side in January and starting an assault on its western part the following month.

Aid groups have raised concerns that already-traumatized civilians risk getting caught up in fierce street fighting.

It is not clear how many civilians have been killed in the operation, but aid workers are warning that casualties will be high.

“We’re seeing dozens of new patients a day, including children and the elderly. For a heart-breakingly high number, it was simply too late; they died soon after reaching us,” said Dr. Julia Schuerch, an ICRC emergency room specialist deployed in west Mosul.

“Why didn’t they come sooner?” she said. “Residents are being forced to make impossible life and death choices as they seek to flee the violence.”

Since the start of the battle to retake Mosul, an estimated 862,000 people have been displaced. Around 195,000 have since returned, mainly to the city’s east.

It was from the Old City’s emblematic Al-Nuri mosque in July 2014 that IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance.

He urged Muslims worldwide to move to the group’s “caliphate” straddling Iraq and Syria.

The jihadis have since lost most of the territory they once controlled in the face of US-backed offensives in Iraq and in Syria, where a Kurdish-Arab alliance is advancing on the group’s last Syrian stronghold Raqqa.

The Islamic State fighters in the Old City moved stealthily along narrow back alleys as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces slowly advanced.

The intensity of fighting was lower than on Sunday, when Iraqi forces announced the start of the assault on the Old City, a Reuters visuals team reported from near the front lines.

The historic district, and a tiny area to its north, are the only parts of the city still under the militants’ control. Mosul used to be the Iraqi capital of the group, also known as ISIS.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed alarm on Monday at the situation of the civilians in the Old City, estimated at more than 100,000 by the United Nations.

“This is the final chapter” of the offensive to take Mosul, said Lt. Gen. Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, senior commander in Mosul of Counter-Terrorism Service.

The militants are moving house to house through holes knocked in inner walls to avoid air surveillance, said Maj. Gen. Sami al-Arithi of the Counter-Terrorism Service, the elite units spearheading the fighting north of the Old City.

The Iraqi army estimates the number of Islamic State fighters at no more than 300, down from nearly 6,000 in the city when the battle of Mosul started on Oct. 17.

The civilians trapped in the Old City, a densely populated maze of narrow alleyways, have little food, water or medical supplies.

“An estimated 50,000 children are in grave danger as the fighting in Mosul enters what is likely to be its deadliest phase yet,” Save the Children said in a statement.

A U.S.-led international coalition is providing air and ground support.

The fall of Mosul would, in effect, mark the end of the Iraqi half of the “caliphate” that Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi declared three years ago and which once covered swaths of Iraq and Syria.

The Iraqi government initially hoped to take Mosul by the end of 2016, but the campaign took longer as militants reinforced positions in civilian areas to fight back.

Islamic State is using suicide car and motorbike bombs, booby traps and sniper and mortar fire against the troops.

Hundreds of civilians fleeing the Old City have been killed in the past three weeks, as Iraqi forces could not fully secure exit corridors.

Islamic State snipers are shooting at families trying to flee on foot or by boat across the Tigris River, as part of a tactic to keep civilians as human shields, according to the United Nations.

The militants are also retreating in Syria, mainly in the face of a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led coalition. Its capital there, Raqqa, is under siege.

About 850,000 people, more than a third of the prewar population of the northern Iraqi city, have fled, seeking refuge with relatives or in camps, according to aid groups.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi headed on Monday to Saudi Arabia, the first leg of a Middle East tour that will also include Iran and Kuwait, in a diplomatic effort to foster regional reconciliation and coordination against terrorism, his office said.