Attempted murder suspected as man on fire rushes into Osaka store; woman sought

A man in his 40s apparently suffered burns over all of his body Monday after he rushed into an electronics store in Osaka while he was on fire.

A local police station in the city of Sakai said the man is conscious. The police said it may be a case of attempted murder. A middle-aged woman was witnessed leaving the scene in a car

Witnesses reportedly saw the woman and the man in a white car. They also said they sensed a burning smell later from the car as it headed north.

A car resembling the one the two were spotted in was found some 100 to 200 meters away from the scene, and the driver’s seat was burnt.

The police are trying to locate the woman.

According to the owner of the electronics store, there were no customers when the man suddenly came in on fire.

“He was screaming and started taking off his clothes, so I desperately tried to put out the fire by pouring water with a bucket. I’m glad that the fire didn’t spread to my whole store,” he said.