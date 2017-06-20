Toshiba not expected to submit mandatory securities report by June 30 deadline

Toshiba Corp. appears likely to face difficulties meeting the legal deadline at the end of this month for submitting a securities report for fiscal 2016, which ended in March, to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

The struggling Japanese electronics and machinery maker is still unable to finalize its fiscal 2016 business results, due to a disagreement with its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC, or PwC Aarata, over huge losses at Toshiba’s U.S. nuclear business unit Westinghouse Electric Co., informed sources said.

It would be the fifth time for Toshiba to fail to submit a securities report by a deadline since the company was rocked by an accounting scandal in fiscal 2014.

Toshiba is expected to apply for an extension of the looming deadline by one to two months, while PwC Aarata has not specified when its auditing of Toshiba’s fiscal 2016 performance will be completed.

The delay in the report submission is expected to affect the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s examination of whether the listing of the company should be maintained.

If Toshiba is confirmed to be in negative net worth even before the submission of the fiscal 2016 report, the TSE may demote the company’s stock to the second section from the first section in August, prior to its possible eventual delisting, securities industry officials said.

Toshiba is due to hold a general shareholders’ meeting on June 28, when the company plans to skip reporting its fiscal 2016 results but to present earnings forecasts for fiscal 2017, sources familiar with the situation said.

U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. has advised clients holding Toshiba shares to oppose the management-proposed reappointments of the nine current Toshiba directors including President Satoshi Tsunakawa.