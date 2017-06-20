Freed by North Korea in a coma, U.S. student Otto Warmbier, 22, dies at Ohio hospital

Otto Warmbier, an American college student who fell into a coma more than a year ago while detained by North Korea and returned to the U.S. last week in a stunning display of diplomatic dexterity, has died, his family said Monday.

The 22-year-old Warmbier “has completed his journey home,” the family said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the awful, torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,” the statement said.

Warmbier’s death, after he was treated at a Cincinnati hospital since arriving there June 13, is likely to increase already soaring tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over the North’s ramped-up nuclear weapons and missile-development programs.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered his condolences, saying that there “is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life.”

Trump, who has made the North Korean issue a top priority of his administration, roundly criticized the reclusive nation over Warmbier’s treatment and death.

“Otto’s fate deepens my Administration’s determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency,” Trump said in a statement. “The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”

Prior to his release, Warmbier had been serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged “anti-state” acts against the North since he was sentenced by the regime in March 2016.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, had been detained for trying to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel while on a trip to the country. He said he had taken the poster on behalf of a member of his Ohio church who wanted it “as a trophy” and would exchange it for a used car worth $10,000.

But the feel-good story of his release took a darker turn amid revelations that Warmbier was in a coma, and had been medically evacuated from the North after a rare visit there from a high-level U.S. official.

U.S. doctors had called Warmbier’s condition a state of “unresponsive wakefulness,” opening his eyes and blinking, but showing no signs of understanding language or of being aware of his surroundings. They said he had suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.

Warmbier had been in a coma for more than a year, since shortly after a final public appearance at his March 2016 show trial in Pyongyang, according to North Korean officials who claimed that he had contracted botulism and was given a sleeping pill, from which he never woke up.

The New York Times, quoting a senior U.S. official, reported that Washington had recently received intelligence reports that Warmbier had been repeatedly beaten while in custody.

U.S. doctors who examined him, however, said they had uncovered no traces of botulism or beatings.

Fred Warmbier had said last week that his son had been “brutalized and terrorized” by the Pyongyang government and that the family did not believe the North’s claim.

A flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity had secured Warmbier’s release, including the first confirmed dispatch of a high-ranking U.S. official to the North by Trump since he took office in January. But analysts said concerns by the North about his deteriorating condition and of an American detainee dying in their custody was likely the driving factor behind his release.

“It’s a tragedy of North Korea’s making, and I think that’s how most Americans will see it,” said James Schoff, an Asia expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

Three other Americans remain held by the North, including Kim Sang Duk and Kim Hak-song, two academics who worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, and businessman Kim Dong Chul.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Monday that Washington “would hold North Korea accountable for Otto Warmbier’s unjust imprisonment, and demand the release of three other Americans who have been illegally detained.”

The State Department was coy last week when asked if Warmbier’s release could spur a return to dialogue on North Korean nuclear and missile issues, and Schoff said he believed there was little momentum toward talks.

“Beyond the release of the detained, I don’t see any room for meaningful U.S.-North Korean dialogue on nuclear or missile issues in the short term,” Schoff said.

While Warmbier’s death would freeze any momentum toward dialogue, Euan Graham, a former British diplomat who served in Pyongyang and who is currently director of the International Security Program at the Lowy Institute in Australia, said that “contacts will remain open if only because of the other three Americans in North Korean custody.”

Beyond the three, Pyongyang has also tested Washington’s patience by unleashing a string of missile launches and tests of other advanced weaponry in recent weeks, as it seeks to highlight its progress toward mastering technology needed to mount a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In written testimony to lawmakers ahead of a hearing on the Pentagon budget last week, U.S. defense chief James Mattis called North Korea “the most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security” — a dubious distinction that saw it displace Russia as the top threat to the United States.

The North has also threatened to strike U.S. bases and other sites in Japan, prompting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to push for a tightening of the sanctions noose around Pyongyang in hopes of reining in its missile and nuclear ambitions.

Calls for a stronger sanctions regime were expected to grow in the wake of Warmbier’s death.