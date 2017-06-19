A contrite Abe takes blame for support plunge

Taking a recent plunge in his Cabinet’s support rate to heart, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted Monday that his government’s recent handling of alleged favoritism scandals was at fault for stoking voter distrust, and pledged to “sincerely fulfill” his duty to explain himself.

“I feel very sorry that a large amount of time was spent debating issues unrelated to actual policy during this year’s ordinary Diet session, and that I, myself, sometimes became emotional in responding to questions that I felt were meant to sway public opinion against me,” an uncharacteristically humble Abe told an annual news conference marking the conclusion of the legislative session.

The flip-flopping of a government investigation into the Kake Gakuen scandal — in which Abe allegedly exerted his influence to help open a new veterinary department at a university run by a longtime confidant, Kotaro Kake — was behind the rise in voter distrust of the government, he said.

“I will make continued efforts to regain public trust and sincerely explain myself,” he said.

Abe’s remarks came after opinion polls conducted by major media outlets over the weekend showed his Cabinet’s approval rate had plummeted by about 10 percentage points on average — due apparently to the ruling coalition’s heavy-handed management of the Diet session.

Last week, Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito rode roughshod over usual Diet procedures by taking a legislative shortcut that allowed for the contentious conspiracy bill’s swift passage through the Diet.

The move was largely criticized as Abe’s attempt to hastily wrap up the January-June legislative session and therefore weasel out of his responsibility to publicly explain his role in the Kake Gakuen scandal.

A Kyodo News survey put the Cabinet’s support rate at 44.9 percent, down 10.5 points from a month earlier, with 73.8 percent of respondents saying they remain unconvinced of the government denials that Japan’s administrative process was ever distorted by alleged favors Abe bestowed on Kake’s school chain.

The left-leaning Mainichi Shimbun also reported the Cabinet’s popularity had plunged by 10 points, to 36 percent, and even the conservative Yomiuri Shimbun’s opinion poll found the Abe Cabinet’s support had taken a nosedive to 49 percent, down as many as 12 points from the previous month. According to the Yomiuri survey, the biggest reason behind the fall was “untrustworthiness” of Abe, at 48 percent.

Reports, meanwhile, emerged that Abe intends to reshuffle his Cabinet and the LDP leadership in the coming months in an apparent attempt at an image makeover.

Such a shake-up would also underscore his apparent wish to further consolidate his power base within the LDP and expedite debates on revising the pacifist Constitution by 2020 — a key timeline announced by the leader on the 70th anniversary of the national charter last month.

Abe, however, on Monday declined to comment on the specific timing of such a Cabinet overhaul.

Of the bill to criminalize conspiracy, Abe hailed its passage as a major step forward in Japan’s effort to combat terrorism as it gears up to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.