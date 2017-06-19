Despite manufacturers’ concerns, government to allow use of some drugs by pregnant women

The health ministry plans to allow prescribing some drugs to pregnant women even though manufacturers have advised against doing so, providing the safety of the pharmaceuticals has been confirmed, according to ministry sources.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is expected to start by first allowing the use of three immunosuppressant drugs by pregnant women, the sources said Sunday. Such drugs are used mainly to suppress adverse reactions in patients who have undergone organ transplants.

Regarding the three drugs — tacrolimus, cyclosporin and Despite manufacturers’ con — the ministry will seek the approval of a ministry council this year before instructing drugmakers to revise their advice stating that they should not be used by pregnant women, the sources said.

The ministry’s new policy could ease concern among women who want to get pregnant but are hesitant due to ongoing treatment.

The ministry confirmed the safety of the three immunosuppressant drugs based on reports by a panel comprising doctors and pharmacists set up in fiscal 2016 at the National Center for Child Health and Development.