Casualties, arrest reported after van strikes several worshippers leaving London mosque

Several people were injured in north London early on Monday after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque, witnesses said, in what British police described as a “major incident.”

The Muslim Council of Britain said the vehicle had hit people as they were leaving Finsbury Park mosque.

Police said they were called just after 12:20 a.m. (2320 GMT Sunday) to reports of a collision on Seven Sisters Road, which runs through the Finsbury Park area of the city. They said there were a number of casualties and one person had been arrested.

“From the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside. … Everybody was shouting: ‘A van’s hit people, a van’s hit people,'” one woman who lives opposite the scene told the BBC.

“There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished. I didn’t see the attacker himself, although he seems to have been arrested, but I did see the van.”

A Reuters witness saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance. A number of police and ambulances were in attendance.

“There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” London police said. “There has been one person arrested.”

Transportation officials said roads in the area were being closed. No other details were immediately available.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an umbrella body, said on Twitter: “We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims.

Harun Khan, the head of the MCB, tweeted that the van had “intentionally” run over people leaving night prayers held during the holy month of Ramadan.

The mosque is near Seven Sisters Road, where the accident happened, and was once a notorious hub for radical Islamists but has entirely changed under new management.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.

The incident followed a series of attacks in Britain.

Eight people were killed and 50 injured on June 3 when three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby restaurants and bars. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

On March 22, a man drove a rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. His attack killed five people.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.