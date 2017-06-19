Ibaraki plummer, 31, arrested after police see video of him with child on his lap driving a car

A 31-year-old plumber in Ibaraki Prefecture was arrested on Sunday for letting a child sitting on his lap drive a car in violation of the transportation law.

Police had been investigating the case because the man, Shinichi Otsuka, uploaded a video on the internet showing the child taking the wheel. The police did not disclose the relationship between Otsuka and the child because it would help identify the minor.

The suspect allegedly had the child sitting on his lap and driving on a street in the city of Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 3:15 p.m. on June 6. The child does not have a driver’s license. Otsuka admitted that the man in the video was him, but denied the alleged law violation, saying, “I didn’t know that it (the act) means I had him drive without a license.”

During the 40-second video, an adult man in the driver’s seat apparently had the child sit on his lap and hold the steering wheel, telling him to signal.