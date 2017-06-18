Rare ptarmigan chicks hatched in breeding program

Two artificially incubated rock ptarmigan eggs hatched in a government-backed breeding program, a zoo in central Japan said Sunday.

It was the first time that eggs from captive-bred birds of the species, similar to pheasants or grouse, were artificially incubated and hatched in the government-backed breeding program. The eggs were among 19 laid since late May at the Toyama Municipal Family Park Zoo.

The program is being undertaken by the Toyota zoo, Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo and Omachi Alpine Museum in Nagano Prefecture, using 22 eggs collected from Mount Norikura, on the border of Gifu and Nagano prefectures.

In Japan rock ptarmigans, an endangered species designated as a special natural treasure, are found only in mountainous areas above about 2,700 meters.

Their population is estimated to have been around 3,000 in the 1980s, but have declined to less than 2,000 due partly to their vulnerability to natural enemies such as foxes and crows.