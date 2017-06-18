Japanese film ‘Lu Over the Wall’ wins top award at French animation festival

The Japanese film “Lu Over the Wall,” directed by Masaaki Yuasa, won the top award for feature films at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which was held in France through Saturday.

It was the first time since 1995 that a Japanese film has won the top feature film award, when “Pom Poko,” directed by Isao Takahata, received the Cristal award for a feature film.

Japanese director Sunao Katabuchi’s feature film, “In This Corner of the World,” won the Jury Award at the festival, held for the 41st time.

“Lu Over the Wall” depicts the friendship between a boy and a mermaid who likes singing and dancing, while “In This Corner of the World” portrays the life of a young woman living in Hiroshima Prefecture at the end of World War II.

Around 2,800 films, including feature and short films as well as television and commissioned films, from 85 countries and regions were submitted to the festival this year, the organizer said.