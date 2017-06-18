Bodies of missing USS Fitzgerald sailors found in ship’s flooded compartments

The U.S. Navy has said the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.

The navy said in a statement that searchers had gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision. A total of seven sailors had been missing since Saturday’s crash off Japan’s coast.

“As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing sailors were located,” the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The statement did not say if all seven missing crew members were found in the ship, however Japanese media reported that all seven had been found dead.

The navy said the remains are being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified.

It said the families are being notified and being provided the support they need during “this difficult time.” The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made.

The USS Fitzgerald is back at its home port in Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo, with extensive damage to its hull. The Navy said the ship was damaged above and below the water line.

Investigators now face trying to determine how a sophisticated U.S. warship collided with a container ship four times its size. Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths during the pre-dawn crash.

U.S. aircraft and vessels, as well as those from the Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan Coast Guard, had been looking for the missing personnel since the two ships crashed in the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Japan for its help in the search.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning Washington time: “Thoughts and prayers with the sailors of USS Fitzgerald and their families. Thank you to our Japanese allies for their assistance.”

The Japanese coast guard said it received an emergency call from the container ship, the ACX Crystal, reporting the collision around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. It was questioning crew members of the ACX Crystal, which is operated by the Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen K.K., and was treating the incident as a case of possible professional negligence, said Masayuki Obara, a regional coast guard official.

Nippon Yusen said in a statement it is collaborating with the ship owner and fully cooperating with the investigation by the coast guard. The 29,060-ton ship, four times the size of the destroyer, is Philippine-flagged and all the crew are Filipinos.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said three Fitzgerald crew members, including the captain, were evacuated from the that collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan. The Navy said in a statement that Cmdr. Bryce Benson, the ship’s commanding officer, was evacuated to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, home base of the 7th Fleet, and was in stable condition.