Crown Prince attends Japanese concert with royals in Denmark
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark visit the opening of 'Japan in the Royal Family,' an exhibition marking the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Denmark, in Copenhagen on Friday. | REUTERS

COPENHAGEN – Visiting Crown Prince Naruhito attended a concert with Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary at the Royal Danish Theater on Friday night.

The Japan-sponsored concert, featuring traditional Japanese musical instruments, was held to mark the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Seven tunes were played by musicians including koto player Shoin Hagioka.

Earlier on Friday, the Crown Prince attended the opening ceremony for a Japan-themed exhibition at Amalienborg Palace, another event related to the diplomatic anniversary.

He viewed displays including an origami helmet Crown Prince Frederik received as a gift from children during his visit to Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, in June 2011, three months after the Tohoku region was hit by a mega-quake and subsequent tsunami that set off the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

