Toyota chief meets with Macron in Paris

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, officials said.

As the automaker’s biggest factory in Europe is in France, Toyoda is thought to have briefed Macron on the company’s contribution to the French economy and employment to bolster relations with the French government.

The meeting is believed to be Macron’s first with a Japanese business leader since he took office in May.

Toyoda has been taking steps to directly explain the company’s operations to the leaders of countries and regions hosting its production and other footholds.

Toyota has been producing Yaris minivehicles at a plant in northern France since 2001. About 238,000 cars were assembled there in 2016.

The visit comes on the heels of a profit slump at Toyota. Last week, Toyoda told a shareholders meeting that he will “work hard for sustainable growth” after the company incurred its first declines in sales and profit in five years.

According to Toyota’s business results for fiscal 2016, group operating profit slumped 30.1 percent on year and sales fell 2.8 percent as the yen grew stronger.