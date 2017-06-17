Nakasone issues praise for late former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl

Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone praised the achievements of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in a statement released Saturday following news of his death.

“The reunification of East and West Germany, achieved as the Cold War ended, resulted from Kohl’s leadership, judgment and ability to take bold actions,” Nakasone said.

He also said Kohl was a huge driving force in the creation of the European Union.

Nakasone said that during his time as prime minister in the 1980s, the Japanese Embassy in Berlin was re-established and resumed operation as a base for cultural exchange with Europe. He noted that the embassy became a major foundation for nurturing friendship between Japan and Germany, which was an unforgettable development for him.