SDF still seeking U.N. opportunities 25 years after peacekeeping law’s passage

In the 25 years since being authorized to join U.N. peacekeeping operations overseas despite the constraints imposed by Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution, the Self-Defense Forces have seen changes in the roles they are asked to play.

After the landmark peacekeeping cooperation law was enacted in June 1992, Japan cautiously stepped into the uncharted realm of peacekeeping by tasking SDF troops with cease-fire monitoring.

Since then, the bar for the SDF has been raised, with their main peacekeeping duties evolving into the protection of civilians, a risky task that may involve the use of weapons.

Amid these changes, the number of SDF units engaged in U.N. peacekeeping operations fell to zero last month after a Ground Self-Defense Force engineering unit pulled out of strife-torn South Sudan.

Under the banner of “proactive pacifism,” the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has started pursuing new forms of international cooperation, officials said.

“On the basis of our activity track record, we want to utilize our country’s strength to make further contributions in the field of international peace cooperation,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Tuesday. The 1991 Gulf War served as a catalyst for Japan’s peacekeeping cooperation law. During the war, constitutional restrictions prevented Japan from dispatching troops. Instead, it provided roughly $13 billion in financial assistance to the U.S.-led multinational forces.

But Japan’s contribution was criticized by some as “checkbook diplomacy.”

The government responded by enacting a law on June 15, 1992, to let SDF troops engage in peacekeeping operations. It was backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and two opposition parties — Komeito and the former Democratic Socialist Party.

The former Social Democratic Party and others opposed to the overseas dispatch of SDF troops resisted the legislation during voting by using the so-called ox walk, a filibustering tactic.

In September 1992, the government sent the SDF to Cambodia for its first dispatch based on the peacekeeping cooperation law. After that, they were sent to conflict areas including Mozambique, the Golan Heights and Haiti.

Including South Sudan, the SDF has taken part in 27 international cooperation missions under the law, dispatching some 12,000 personnel.

Over the 25 years, the conflicts have changed from wars between countries to civil wars, with the focus of peacekeeping operations shifting from cease-fire monitoring to protection of civilians.

Under divisive security laws enacted in September 2015, the criteria for SDF weapons use were eased as part of the five principles for governing their participation in peacekeeping operations. This easing allows SDF troops to fire warning shots not only in self-defense, but also to repel insurgents obstructing their duties.

It also allows SDF personnel to rescue U.N. officials, staff from nongovernmental organizations and others under attack who are not in the SDF’s usual area of activity, and to defend camps jointly with foreign troops.

In November last year, the government assigned these new duties to the SDF units in South Sudan. But no rescues were requested, and the SDF was forced to withdraw by the deteriorating security situation there.

Allowing the use of weapons overseas effectively puts the lives of Japanese soldiers at greater risk.

“Recent peacekeeping operations call for more proactive involvement,” a senior Defense Ministry official said. “That is something foreign to the SDF.”

For the first time in 21 years, there are no SDF units deployed overseas on peacekeeping operations. The Abe administration is trying to find a U.N. peacekeeping mission the SDF can join and is examining the possibility of sending them to areas where security conditions are stable, including the U.N. Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus. So far, however, there has been no such dispatch request from the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Japan has received strong requests to join peacekeeping operations in Africa, although the risk of clashes with armed insurgents is high.

“The local situation does not allow the dispatch of SDF troops,” the senior defense official said.

Against this background, the government is seeking ways to make international contributions other than troops.

In South Sudan, Japan kept some SDF members at the command of the U.N. mission, where safety is relatively certain. It wants to send some officers to the commands of other U.N. missions, such as the one in the Golan Heights.

In Kenya, where security is comparatively stable, the GSDF provides capacity-building assistance to those engaged in peacekeeping operations in other African countries, teaching them how to operate and maintain heavy machinery, for example.

“Human resources development is also an important form of contribution,” a senior GSDF official said, expressing a willingness to expand such activities.