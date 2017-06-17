Luxury sleeper train launched in western Japan

West Japan Railway Co. launched its latest tourist draw Saturday, a 10-coach luxury sleeper train called a “hotel on wheels.”

The Twilight Express Mizukaze train has proven popular even months before the start of its services through western Japan since the plan was announced in February.

The Twilight Express Mizukaze prepares to depart from Osaka Station on Saturday morning. | KYODO

On Saturday morning, the first train departed Osaka Station, with JR West officials and railroad fans celebrating the launch.

The express “has a new mission to carry the charm of local communities it runs through,” JR West executive Hiroshi Muro told a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We hope the train will be loved by many people.”

The 10-coach luxury train Twilight Express Mizukaze leaves Osaka Station on Saturday morning. | KYODO

Passenger Ayaka Kobayashi, 39, was on a honeymoon with her husband. “I’m glad to have an opportunity to ride on this historic train,” she said.

The train accommodates only 34 passengers in 16 rooms. A one-night tour with a room for two people costs between ¥250,000 and ¥1.25 million ($225 and $11,300), with suites starting from ¥750,000.

Railroad buffs take photos of the Twilight Express Mizukaze in the town of Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture, Saturday morning. | KYODO

Mizukaze runs from Kyoto and Osaka to Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture and returns via Sea of Japan coastal areas, offering passengers a one- or two-night tour.

Passengers will also be able to get off the train and visit tourist sites.