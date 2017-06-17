Japan aims to train 12 million people to help dementia sufferers by 2020

The government aims to train some 12 million people nationwide by the end of fiscal 2020 to give support to dementia patients, informed sources said.

The new numerical target will be included in the “Orange Plan” national strategy on dementia care, compiled chiefly by the health ministry in 2015, the sources said Friday.

Anyone can become a supporter for dementia sufferers after completing training programs offered by a local government or a company.

The government initially set the goal of training 8 million people to give support to dementia patient by the end of fiscal 2017, which started April 1. But it raised the target because as of the end of fiscal 2016 8.8 million people had already become supporters, the sources said.

In Japan, the number of dementia patients aged 65 years or older is projected to reach some 7 million in 2025. In 2012, there were an estimated 4.6 million sufferers.