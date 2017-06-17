After allegations, Abe feels under pressure ahead of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election

With the ruling coalition, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, coming under fierce public criticism following allegations of heavy-handed tactics to ram the contentious conspiracy bill through the Diet on Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is feeling pressure regarding the LDP’s performance in the upcoming Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly race.

“The metropolitan assembly election will be a tough battle,” Abe told a meeting in Tokyo on Friday. “I ask you to strongly support LDP candidates.”

After steamrolling the controversial anti-conspiracy bill into law on Thursday, the ruling bloc accepted the opposition side’s request for intensive discussions at the House of Councilors’ Budget Committee on Friday.

The coalition’s move was aimed at diluting public impression that the forcible enactment of the bill was designed to end the Diet session, officially set to adjourn Sunday, without an extension to avoid further opposition grilling of the Abe Cabinet over alleged favorable treatment of a plan to set up a new university faculty by a school operator run by a friend of the prime minister, critics said.

“Public opinion has gone against us,” a senior LDP official said. The official also blamed “poor handing” of the scandal by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who repeatedly rejected requests lodged by opposition parties for investigations into documents allegedly suggesting Abe’s favoritism.

Those close to Abe expressed concern about the response of the prime minister side to the scandal dragging down LDP candidates in the July 2 metropolitan assembly election, saying, “The approval rating for the Abe Cabinet may decline further.”

Beyond the local election, some LDP members predict that Abe will revamp his Cabinet and party leadership in preparation for the next general election and to carry out constitutional revision.

However, one government source suggested the Abe administration may face new scandals with the arrival of new personnel.