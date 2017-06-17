/

Using big data, AI, search for ways to banish traffic jams to begin in 2018

JIJI

Tests will begin in fiscal 2018 into utilizing artificial intelligence and big data to find a solution to traffic jams.

The envisioned trial, which will involve automakers, will be included in a draft plan to promote connected cars, to be compiled by an Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry panel of experts, informed sources said Friday.

It will be presented at a meeting Monday, the sources said.

The draft also calls for starting full-fledged preparations in fiscal 2020 for establishing necessary laws.

