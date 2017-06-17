Using big data, AI, search for ways to banish traffic jams to begin in 2018

Tests will begin in fiscal 2018 into utilizing artificial intelligence and big data to find a solution to traffic jams.

The envisioned trial, which will involve automakers, will be included in a draft plan to promote connected cars, to be compiled by an Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry panel of experts, informed sources said Friday.

It will be presented at a meeting Monday, the sources said.

The draft also calls for starting full-fledged preparations in fiscal 2020 for establishing necessary laws.