U.S. Navy destroyer collides with merchant vessel in waters off Japan

The U.S. Navy said Saturday that one of its guided-missile destroyers had collided in the early hours of the day with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel 56 nautical miles (103 km) southwest of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, where it is stationed.

The Japan Coast Guard — including the cutters Izunami and Kano and a helicopter — were on the scene, providing assistance at the request of the U.S. Navy.

The coast guard had been asked to conduct a medevac for at least one U.S. sailor on the USS Fitzgerald, though the extent of any injuries to crew was “being determined,” the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said.

According to the 7th Fleet, the vessel was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged cargo ship ACX Crystal. The extent of damage was also being determined, but the 7th Fleet said the vessel had “suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline.” The ship “had experienced flooding in some spaces” and was operating on its own power, although propulsion was limited, it added.

Aerial pictures taken by public broadcaster NHK showed a large dent in the right side of the ship, next to its Aegis radar arrays behind its vertical launch tubes.

The 7th Fleet said the Fitzgerald was proceeding back to Yokosuka under its own power at 3 knots and would likely dock in a couple of hours. U.S. tug boats had been dispatched to assist.

The rare collision occurred in the area south of Yokosuka, a busy commercial waterway for commercial vessels sailing to and from Japan’s two biggest container ports in Tokyo and Yokohama.