Dollar hits two-week high above ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar rose above ¥111 for the first time in about two weeks in Tokyo trading on Friday, lifted chiefly by upbeat U.S. economic data released overnight.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.17-18, up from ¥109.50-52 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1166-1167, down from $1.1194-1194, and at ¥124.15-15, up from ¥122.58-58.

The dollar carried over its strength from overnight trading abroad, where the greenback drew buybacks after U.S. jobless claims and New York manufacturing data exceeded forecasts.

After moving around 110.¥80-90 in early trading in Tokyo, the dollar topped ¥111.20 thanks to higher Japanese stock prices and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

In late hours, the dollar briefly advanced close to ¥111.40 as remarks made by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda were taken to signal his determination to keep the yen low by maintaining the central bank’s monetary easing, an official at a bank-affiliated brokerage house said.

At a press conference held after the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting, Kuroda said that it would cause confusion on financial markets if the bank estimates and releases earnings after an exit from its monetary easing policy.

“Dollar-yen trading was little affected by the BOJ’s decision itself to leave its monetary policy unchanged as it had been factored into the market,” a currency brokerage official said.