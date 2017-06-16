20% of elderly still providing financial support to offspring: survey

Some 20 percent of parents are supporting the living expenses of their children or grandchildren even after the age of 60, a government survey showed Friday, and over 60 percent of the elderly are not worried about their own economic livelihood.

The results were published in the government’s annual white paper on the aging of society, which was adopted at a Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet Office conducted the survey in June last year on some 3,000 people 60 or older. About 2,000 people gave valid responses.

Of the respondents, 20.2 percent had an average monthly income, including pension money, of less than ¥100,000, while 32.9 percent earned at least ¥100,000 but less than ¥200,000. Those making ¥200,000 or more accounted for 44.3 percent.

Respondents with children or grandchildren 18 or older, excluding students, made up 83.4 percent. Of them, 20.8 percent said they are paying part or almost all of the offsprings’ living costs.

Of the children or grandchildren receiving such financial support, about 80 percent are working, including 47.5 percent in regular positions.

The survey showed that 64.6 percent of all respondents said they have no worries about their own economic livelihood, while 48.4 percent of men who are living alone said they are worried.

The white paper analyzed that the extent of economic insecurity may be affected by whether or not elderly people have savings or houses of their own.