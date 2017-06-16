Tokyo stocks rebound on yen’s drop

Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, supported by the yen’s fall.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average gained 111.44 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 19,943.26. On Thursday, the key market gauge retreated 51.70 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished up 7.95 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,596.04, after losing 3.68 points the previous day.

Investors took heart from the dollar’s rise to two-week highs above ¥111 on the back of brisk U.S. economic indicators released on Thursday.

In the afternoon, the Nikkei average briefly rose over 180 points and retook 20,000 after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy intact, as expected, following a two-day meeting.

Stocks gave up some of the gains toward the close prior to a news conference by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda later on Friday, but maintained their firmness throughout the day.

“No change was made in the BOJ’s monetary policy as already expected, but investors welcomed the fact that nothing came out for an exit strategy” from the current accommodative policy, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Pointing to the Nikkei average pushed back below the 20,000 line, however, an official of another securities firm said that investors were still cautious about stepping up purchases of Japanese stocks.

An official of a major securities firm said that the Nikkei average is likely to fluctuate at around 20,000 for the time being.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,237 to 652 in the TSE’s first section, while 129 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 2.285 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.881 billion shares.

Export-oriented names attracted buying thanks to the weaker yen. They included automakers Nissan and Honda, camera maker Canon, electronics maker Panasonic, technology firm Kyocera and electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing.

An overnight rise in U.S. long-term interest rates helped push up financial issues, such as megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings and brokerage firms Nomura and Daiwa.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, industrial robot maker Fanuc and restaurant chain operator Skylark met with selling.

Also on the minus side were power firms, such as Shikoku Electric and Tohoku Electric, retail giant Seven & i Holdings and daily goods manufacturer Kao.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average ended up 130 points at 19,940.