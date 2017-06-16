2,929 people get lost exploring Japan’s mountains in 2016: NPA

A total of 2,929 people got lost in Japan’s mountains in 2016, the second-highest level on record, the National Police Agency said.

Of all the cases logged, 319 people died or remain missing, down 16 from the previous year, and 1,133 were injured, down by 18.

The number of foreign people who got lost came to 93, the highest since 2013, when the statistic started being tracked. Of them, 41 got lost while skiing.

The accidents were logged in 2,495 cases, the second-highest figure since 1961, the earliest year for which such data exist, the NPA said Thursday.

Over a four-year period through 2016, Chinese accounted for 21.5 percent of all foreign people who lost their way in the mountains, followed by South Koreans at 15.5 percent and Americans at 12.4 percent.

The record for people getting lost is 3,043 set in 2015 in a record 2,508 cases.