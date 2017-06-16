Actress Yoko Nogiwa dies at 81 after three-year battle with cancer

Actress Yoko Nogiwa, who had been active mainly on television since the 1960s until recently, died of lung adenocarcinoma at a Tokyo hospital Tuesday morning. She was 81.

According to family members, Nogiwa had been fighting cancer for three years and underwent surgery twice. She was hospitalized early last month after catching pneumonia, they said.

The former NHK announcer debuted in 1963. She rose to stardom while playing the role of a female investigator in “Keyhunter,” a crime-fighting action drama that began in 1968.

In 1973 she married Shinichi Chiba, an action star who co-starred in the popular series. They later divorced.

In 1992, Nogiwa attracted attention for playing the role of a mother who shows an obsessive love for her son in a popular TV drama “Zutto Anata ga Sukidatta” (“I Have Always Loved You”).

Nogiwa was a staple in many other well-known dramas and was appearing regularly in two that started airing this spring.