Tokyo stocks slide further as yen gains ground on greenback

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, dragged down by the yen’s rise against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average retreated 51.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish at 19,831.82. On Wednesday, the key market gauge fell 15.23 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 3.68 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,588.09, after shedding 1.74 points the previous day.

Selling took the upper hand from the beginning of Thursday’s trading after the dollar fell below ¥109 for the first time in some two months in overseas trading overnight due to dismal U.S. economic indicators.

The market popped into positive territory in early morning trading thanks to gains in some domestic demand-oriented names. But the rally was short-lived, with the renewed selling pressure forcing the Nikkei average to give up over 120 points in midmorning trading.

In the afternoon, stocks trimmed the losses to some extent but failed to gather steam.

As expected by investors, the U.S. Federal Reserve, at its policy-setting meeting through Wednesday, decided to raise its key interest rate and kept its projections that there would be one more rate hike this year and three hikes next year.

“But market players were perplexed with weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales in May and a surprising month-on-month fall in the U.S. consumer price index for the same month,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

U.S. economic indicators are likely to attract market attention as long as investors try to find out whether the Fed can maintain the “hawkish” stance, Itoga added.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that the market is expected to continue struggling for direction before the Bank of Japan announces the result of its two-day Policy Board meeting through Friday.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,063 to 817 in the TSE’s first section, while 139 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.881 billion shares, from Wednesday’s 1.701 billion.

Mobile phone carrier Softbank Group, chip-making equipment producer Tokyo Electron and industrial robot manufacturer Fanac, all heavyweight components of the Nikkei average, met with selling.

Reflecting a plunge in crude oil futures prices, oil companies JXTG Holdings, Showa Shell and Idemitsu were downbeat.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho fell sharply along with other financials such as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, following a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates.

By contrast, contractors Taisei, Kajima and Obayashi attracted hefty purchases.

Game maker Nintendo, electronics maker Sony, telecom giant NTT and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing were also buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average closed down 70 points at 19,810.