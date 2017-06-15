Dollar weakens to around ¥109.50 on dismal U.S. data

The dollar fell to around ¥109.50 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, dragged down chiefly by dismal U.S. economic data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥¥109.50-52, down from ¥110.18-18 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1194-1194, down from $1.1209-1209, and at ¥122.58-58, down from ¥123.49-50.

The dollar dropped below ¥109 for the first time in about two months in overnight trading overseas, following releases of disappointing U.S. economic indicators, including the consumer price index for May.

After rebounding above ¥109.80 on buybacks in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tightening decisions, including an interest rate hike, the greenback slipped below ¥109.30 in early Tokyo trading.

The dollar lost ground on media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has been investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, market sources said.

The dollar later retook the 109.80 line, thanks to buying from Japanese importers for settlement purposes and a rise in Tokyo stock prices.

But the U.S. currency soon came under renewed selling pressure as the stock market went south.

The dollar’s topside remained heavy due to a slow rebound in U.S. long-term interest rates, which plunged after the economic data announcements, traders said.

The dollar may be able to rise back above ¥110 if the U.S. rates recover, a currency broker said.